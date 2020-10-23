Eight newly reported COVID deaths bring Del. total to 678

DOVER — The Delaware Division of Public Health announced five COVID-19-related deaths Friday, plus three additional deaths from a regular review of death certificates through the Office of Vital Statistics, for a total of eight newly reported deaths.



The eight deaths raised the COVID-19 death toll to 678 in Delaware. Of the eight deaths added Friday, four were from New Castle County, three were from Sussex County, and one was from Kent County.



Seven of the eight had underlying health conditions, while two were residents of long-term care facilities, according to the DPH. The eight deaths ranged in age from 56 to 84.



The total number of COVID-19 deaths by county is now at 339 in New Castle County, 219 from Sussex County and 120 from Kent County.



Current COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped by four compared to the day prior, down to 106. The number of those who are critically ill stayed the same at 25.



Sussex surpassed New Castle as the county with the most current COVID-19 hospitalizations. It increased by three compared to the day prior, up to 50, while New Castle County fell by four, down to 48.



Sussex County’s COVID-19 hospitalizations were as low as five Sept. 23, before a steady increase this month.



Kent County also saw its hospitalization number improve, from 11 to eight in Friday’s report.



The DPH reported 161 new positive COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the state’s total to 23,687. All data via the DPH reflects numbers as of Thursday at 6 p.m.



The seven-day rolling average for percentage of positive tests is now at 3.1% statewide, up from 2.6% seven days ago. The seven-day rolling average for the percentage of persons who tested positive for COVID-19, where each person is counted once regardless of how many times they have been tested, increased in the last seven days from 5.5% to 6.9%.



In its weekly report on long-term care centers, the DPH said there have been a total of 1,457 positive COVID-19 cases cumulatively involving long-term care residents. A total of 395 residents of Delaware long-term care facilities have died from complications related to COVID-19 (58% of all COVID-19 deaths).



The DPH is monitoring four COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care centers:

• Kentmere Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Wilmington, where 54 residents and 42 staff members are positive.

• Cadia Healthcare Silverside in Wilmington, where 44 residents and 32 staff members are positive.

• Country Rest Home in Greenwood, where 31 residents and 18 staff members are positive.

• Regency Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Wilmington, where 38 residents and 15 staff are positive.