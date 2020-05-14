EPA encourages recycling and disposal of PPE

WASHINGTON — During the COVID-19 pandemic, recycling can have a bigger impact than just being good for the planet — it also helps support American manufacturing, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said.

The EPA is encouraging the recycling of materials proper disposal of personal protective equipment.

There is a “critical need” for raw materials — like paper and cardboard — in the manufacturing chain, a news release states.

Recycled materials are used to make new products as well as the boxes that these and other essential supplies are shipped in for the everyday needs of hospitals, grocery stores, pharmacies and American homes. Currently, businesses that normally recycle large amounts of paper and cardboard are not able to do that due to the impacts from the coronavirus health crisis. Because of this, household recycling is more essential than ever, according to an EPA release.

The EPA also recommends individuals:

Check with the local recycling hauler to see what materials they accept right now and recycle what’s at home.

Break down shipping and food boxes, rinse out containers and cans, keep them dry and clean, and put them in the curbside bin to be recycled.

Keep disinfectant wipes, gloves, masks, other PPE and medical waste out of recycling bins.

When taking trips to essential businesses like grocery stores and pharmacies, don’t litter disinfectant wipes, masks, gloves or other PPE, instead put them securely in a trash can and follow local trash and Center for Disease Control guidelines.