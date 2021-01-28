Events bring vaccine to seniors and veterans

Delaware Tech’s Terry Campus in Dover hosted a vaccination clinic on Wednesday, as part of the state’s partnership with Curative Inc. The clinic issued about 250 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to seniors. (Courtesy of Delaware Emergency Management Agency)

DOVER — One of the state’s COVID-19 testing partners, Curative Inc., is officially an ally in the effort to distribute the COVID-19.

Curative hosted its first vaccination clinic on Wednesday at Delaware Tech’s Terry Campus in Dover — much to the delight of seniors in attendance.

“If I could do jumping jacks or cartwheels, I’d do them right now,” laughed Cynthia Douglas after receiving her first dose of the vaccine

The event targeted individuals 65 years or older, who are part of the state’s Phase 1B distribution group. Invites were sent out to those on the waiting list who previously registered at vaccinerequest.delaware.gov.

About 250 people received vaccinations, according to Delaware Emergency Management spokesperson Jeff Sands. The initial Curative events this week are expected to vaccinate 750 seniors.

“Curative has been a great testing partner to help multiply our testing capabilities throughout the state,” Mr. Sands said. “It just made sense to reach out to them to get them on board with vaccinations.”

Slots for the Curative events are appointment only. Those who are 65 years or older who are not yet on the waiting list can register at vaccinerequest.delaware.gov.

They will then be notified when an appointment becomes available, register for their time slot by filling out the required information and show up at their designated time slot. DEMA is asking those who do get an appointment to show up during their appointment window, not early, to avoid creating a line.

With so many individuals showing up early on Wednesday, a line to enter the building formed all the way to the end of sidewalk.

“For their first time, they’re doing a great job,” Ms. Douglas, of Bear, said. “They’re trying their best to get things right.”

Sandra Cornelia, a 76-year-old from Hockessin, said receiving first dose was a relief after navigating the state’s registration links to find a time.

“It was good, the hard part of the whole experience is trying to get a date and a time,” Ms. Cornelia said. “The computer websites should be revised to be simpler for older people.”

The small-scale event was a stark contrast to last weekend when the state hosted two large-scale drive-thru clinics at Delaware Division of Motor Vehicles sites in Delaware City and Georgetown. Delays up to six hours were reported on Saturday before the state made adjustments to the process for Sunday’s event to ease congestion.

Mr. Sands said Curative will help the state provide more community-based vaccination events to create more access to the vaccine.

“For large events, the logistics are always a challenge,” Mr. Sands said. “As we saw Saturday, sometimes they don’t go so well. Sunday was a marked improvement after we made some changes. We’re talking about almost 200,000 people in Delaware in that 1B category, so the more events we can do in the community, that’s really how we’re going to get the most vaccines to the most people.”

How many Curative events there will be next week depends on the state’s supply of COVID-19 vaccine.

The Delaware Division of Public Health is reporting 120,850 doses which have been received by the state, with 82,699 already administered. That total is as of Tuesday at 11:59 p.m., so it does not include vaccinations given out on Wednesday.

The DPH is also experiencing reporting delays and is still inputting data from the weekend, therefore the actual number of doses administered is higher than the reported number of 82,699.

Another vaccination event scheduled in Dover for this week is hosted by the Wilmington Veterans Affairs Medical Center. It will take soon-to-be opened Kent County Community Based Outpatient Clinic located at the old Blue Hen Mall on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This vaccination clinic will be open to veterans enrolled or eligible to be enrolled in VA health care with a priority focus on veterans 75 years and older. The Wilmington VAMC will be contacting eligible veterans directly to schedule the appointments. It is asking veterans not to call Wilmington VAMC to schedule COVID-19 vaccinations, in order to keep the phone lines free.

While the Wilmington VAMC event is primarily a scheduled vaccination clinic, there will be limited availability for walk-in vaccinations for veterans who are 75 years old and older who are eligible for VA health care. Veterans not currently enrolled in VA health care should bring a copy of their DD-214 and other identification so Wilmington VAMC can confirm eligibility and begin enrollment. Those walk-ins with last names A-M are asked to arrive between 10 a.m. and noon while N-Z last names should arrive between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

In a statement, the Wilmington VAMC said it will make every effort to vaccinate all veterans 75 years old and above that show up during the event, but noted it can only vaccinate veterans enrolled in VA health care. Wilmington VAMC will work with eligible veterans who are unable to receive the vaccine during the event to schedule future vaccinations.