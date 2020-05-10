Families forced to adjust Mother’s Day celebrations

DOVER — In a COVID-19 world, Mother’s Day activities aren’t what they used to be as social-distancing rules persist.

Families across Delaware are having to deal with the disappointment of not having their usual Mother’s Day celebrations thanks to the pandemic.

“Our children can’t come to visit us,” said Vincent J. Deskiewicz Sr. of Greenwood. “It’s our anniversary also, can’t take the wife out to dinner anyplace. It’s not a celebration, it’s a weekend of sadness.”

Some are celebrating through a computer or cell phone screen while some are celebrating outside from six-feet away.

Jennifer Benson Handlin is still driving up to see her parents, but without going inside their house.

She will then celebrate with her family on the drive back, while supporting local businesses at the same time. She said it’s the first time in a while her family will eat food from a restaurant on Mother’s Day.

“We will drive up to our parents and have an awesome chat outside,” she said. “Then pick up takeout to help support a local small business. Usually don’t eat out at all on Mother’s Day due to crowded restaurants and guilt over someone else’s mother serving us. That’s the only difference for me.”

American Legion Post-28 in Millsboro is holding a call-in and carryout Mother’s Day dinner event from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

It is serving a choice of Chicken Florentine and roasted red potatoes with a side of vegetables for $19 or a Surf & Turf with 16-ounce N.Y. strip steak, steamed shrimp, baked potato and a side of vegetable for $29. Both meals have the option to add a bottle of red or white wine.

“We know times are tough for everyone at the moment. However we can’t forget the special things in life that we must still celebrate,” said Post-28 events coordinator Lisa Schumann. “We are working so hard to keep some normal events in our lives even if we need to make the dinners curbside pick-up.”

Orders can be placed by calling (302) 945-1673, extension 16 for the kitchen.

Post-28 plans to do the same event on Father’s Day, June 21, with a different menu.

As the pandemic keeps families indoors or a safe social distance apart, online searches have increased for creative ways to still make moms feel special, according to reporting by the Associated Press.

Making the most of Mother’s Day in isolation is top of mind for Google search users. The company said the term “Mother’s Day gifts during quarantine” recently spiked by 600% in the U.S. Among Pinterest’s 335 million users, searches for “Mother’s Day at home” have jumped by 2,971%, the company said.

Some medical facilities are pitching in by collecting voice and video recordings from locked-out relatives when patients are unable to manage the technology on their own. Nursing homes throughout the country have arranged “window visits,” where relatives can see their loved ones through a window and talk over the phone.

According to the Farmer’s Almanac, some suggested activities for mom while maintaining social distance are decorating her front porch, a virtual brunch date, virtual tours of museums or gardens, watching a movie on Netflix together while screen-sharing and creating a music playlist for her.