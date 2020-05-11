Farmers’ markets can open Friday with limits

DOVER — The Delaware Department of Agriculture said Monday it will allow farmers’ markets to open beginning Friday.

“We want to make sure that opening the farmers’ markets in Delaware is done in a way that maximizes the safety of market staff, family farmers, and the customers who are looking to purchase produce, specialty crops, and other value-added food items,” Secretary of Agriculture Michael T. Scuse said in a statement.

“We know a lot more about COVID-19 now and the steps we all need to take to prevent the spread of this disease. Farmers’ markets will not be the same social experience as they were prior to COVID-19, but we hope that Delawareans will utilize the markets as a place to purchase locally produced food.”

Farmers and marketgoers expressed displeasure last week over the fact markets were classified as non-essential, meaning they were prohibited from operating. Working with the Delaware Farmers’ Market Coalition, the state has issued protocols participants should follow in hopes of letting markets open while minimizing the spread of coronavirus.

Farmers’ markets should no longer be considered a social venue, meaning large groups, activities, food trucks, food samples, on-site food preparation and pets are prohibited. Markets may operate as drive-through or walk-through events.

All customers must cover their faces, and no more than two people per household will be allowed to enter.

Customers should check in with staff at the entrance upon arrival and will be informed if the market is currently full. Individuals can only progress through the market in one direction, with designated entrances and exits.

Vendors and customers should stay at least 6 feet away from one another, and vendors should not leave their products set out for people to touch or try.

Markets may adopt stricter rules if they wish.

As always during this outbreak, anyone who believes he or she may be sick should remain home.

“There is nothing better than heading to a farmers’ market in the spring as Delaware grown produce starts to become available. There is a sense of community pride around farmers’ markets that includes supporting our local economy and our family farms,” Gov. John Carney said in a statement. “With the help of the farmers’ market managers and the staff at the Department of Agriculture and the Delaware Division of Public Health, we are able to allow farmers’ markets to begin opening on May 15 as long as they are able to enact the protocols issued by the Department of Agriculture.”

For more information, visit https://de.gov/buylocal.