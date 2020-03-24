Firefly Music Festival canceled over coronavirus concerns

DOVER — Due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s Firefly Music Festival has been canceled.

Organizers announced Tuesday that those who purchased tickets through the official ticket provider, Elevate, will receive a full refund or, if you choose, you may transfer your ticket to Firefly 2021.

Ticketholders will receive an email outlining the refund and transfer process by Friday.

If you do not receive an email or have any questions, contact Festival Ticketing Support by emailing support@festivalticketing.com. Hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Eastern time.

This year’s ninth annual event, which was set for June 18-21 at the Woodlands of Dover, was to feature Billie Eilish, rock group Rage Against the Machine, Halsey, R&B singer Khalid, Blink 182, the Eastern Shore’s own Maggie Rogers, Cage the Elephant, DJ Illenium, rappers Run the Jewels and David Lee Roth.

In Tuesday’s statement, Firefly officials said “We are deeply disappointed by this difficult decision, one that impacts our fans and our incredible team of performers, crew, vendors & our community in Dover, Delaware.

“In these unprecedented times, we send you our love. Thank you for your support and we look forward to welcoming you in the Woodlands in June 2021 where we will dance, sing and celebrate live music together.”

Mike Tatoian, president and CEO of Dover International Speedway, home to the Woodlands of Dover, expressed a similar sentiment in a prepared statement Tuesday.

“Similar to the disappointment we felt when we received the news about our postponed May 1-3 NASCAR race weekend, those same feelings hold true for the canceled Firefly Music Festival,” he said.

“Given the current circumstances surrounding COVID-19, both of these decisions were difficult but necessary. The health and safety of our fans and our country takes precedence over live sports and entertainment events.”