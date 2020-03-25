First airman tests positive for COVID-19 at DAFB

DOVER – An Air Force member currently assigned to Dover Air Force Base become the first airman at the base to test positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) on Tuesday.

Samples from the individual were confirmed at an off-base medical facility in Delaware.

The individual is currently in isolation on the installation in accordance with Department of Defense guidance and all other appropriate public health procedures.

“We are carefully monitoring this situation and making appropriate notifications,” said Col. Matthew Jones, 436th Airlift Wing commander. “The health and safety of Team Dover continues to be the top priority and leadership from Dover AFB is committed to working closely with local agencies to mitigate further spread of the virus.”

Public health officials have begun tracing the individual’s recent activity in order to ensure the safety of airmen, families and the community.

Dover AFB remains in Health Protection Condition Charlie. Members and families are encouraged to practice prevention measures including following strict personal and environmental hygiene, social distancing, staying home if exhibiting symptoms consistent with COVID-19 or exposed to someone with those symptoms, adhering to local and USAF Shelter-in-Place guidance, and contacting their healthcare provider if they develop any symptoms consistent with COVID-19, such as fever, coughing and shortness of breath.

More information will be released at the appropriate time.

For base-specific information about COVID-19, visit www.dover.af.mil/Coronavirus. For state-specific information about COVID-19, visit www.de.gov/coronavirus.

For additional questions, call 302-677-3372, visit the Dover AFB Facebook page at www.facebook.com/DoverAirForceBase, or email 436AW.PA@us.af.mil.