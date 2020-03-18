First coronavirus case in Kent confirmed, bringing total in Delaware to 19

DOVER — The official number of coronavirus cases in Delaware is now at 19, the state said Wednesday morning, including the first resident of Kent County.

The Kent County resident is “critically ill,” Division of Public Health Director Karyl Rattay said in a livestream.

Individuals in all three counties have now been diagnosed with COVID-19. The state announced eight new cases Tuesday, bringing the total of 16.

Health officials are urging Delawareans to remain indoors even if they feel well and avoid contact with others. For more information, visit https://dhss.delaware.gov/dhss/dph/epi/2019novelcoronavirus.html

They advised people to act like they had the virus and practice social distancing, keeping six feet away from other people.

“We’d love to say it’s just for a few days, but this may be a way we need to adapt to living our lives for awhile. It’s really important that we do everything we can to listen to what is advised. We’ve got to heed this call to action,” Dr. Rattay said.