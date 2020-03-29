First coronavirus death reported at Salisbury medical center

A coronavirus patient died at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury Saturday. It was the hospital’s first death from the worldwide pandemic.

Maryland health officials said late Saturday that the patient was a woman in her 60s.

“We are saddened to report the passing of the first patient under our care who had tested positive for COVID-19, hospital spokesman Roger Follebout said in a statement.

“As the disease progresses across our nation, state and region, this is a somber reality being faced by a number of hospitals, healthcare systems, communities and families. Our medical team went to extraordinary efforts to care for this patient, and our hearts remain with the patient’s family, friends and loved ones.”

Follebout said health officials continue to encourage the public to continue vigorous and regular hand hygiene, practice social distancing and to stay at home to avoid catching or passing this virus. For those who have symptoms or concerns in Maryland, call the COVID-19 Information and Triage Line at 410-912-6889.

On Friday, it was confirmed that Wicomico County is now up to six confirmed cases of patients with the coronavirus. The total number of people being treated for the novel virus has grown slowly but steadily; the first report of a single case came seven days ago.