We have a small staff working night and day to provide indispensable news about COVID-19 and the coronavirus. If this is important to you, please subscribe or consider supporting our mission.

Visit our coronavirus bulletin board page for community news and updates. Visit our coronavirus resources page for links to places where you can find help and information.

First Delaware inmate dies from virus complications

Apr 18th, 2020 · by · Comments: 0

DOVER (AP) — Delaware authorities say the death of a 73-year-old inmate is the first they’ve seen from complications of the coronavirus.

Joseph Russo died Thursday at Bayhealth Hospital’s Kent campus. Initially, though, authorities were unsure if his death was attributable to the coronavirus because two previous tests had come back negative.

The state Department of Corrections said Friday that a third test showed Russo was indeed infected with the virus.

Russo was an inmate at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna, the state’s largest prison. He was at the prison until Monday, when he was transferred to the hospital.

Russo was part of a minimum security housing unit of 45 inmates that has been closely monitored by security and medical staff since April 8. He was serving a life sentence for unlawful sexual intercourse.

State figures show 15 inmates and roughly 20 staffers at Delaware prisons have tested positive for the coronavirus so far.

Reach the Delaware State News newsroom at newsroom@newszap.com

Helpful Coronavirus links

Delaware Division of Health Coronavirus Page
CDC: About the Coronavirus Disease 2019
CDC: What to do if You Are Sick
Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center
AP News Coronavirus Coverage

Have a question, tip, or resources about the coronavirus pandemic? Submit it to our newsroom and we’ll do what we can to provide answers.

Tags:
Newsletter
Comments

© 2020 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie