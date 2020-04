On Tuesday night, 20 fire companies and other first responders traveled to Bayhealth hospital and emergency department sites in Smyrna, Dover and Milford to pay tribute to medical professionals.

Arriving vehicles blared sirens, flashed lights and read tributes to 2,000 or more Bayhealth employees present during a shift change at 6:45 p.m.

Police officers, ambulance crews, EMS and paramedics also arrived in support.