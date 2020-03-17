Food Bank of Delaware hosting three drive-thru mobile pantries

NEWARK – To help address increased demands for food assistance amidst the coronavirus public health crisis, the Food Bank of Delaware will host three drive-thru mobile pantries in each Delaware county for families struggling to afford food.

The first one is scheduled for Wednesday at 11 a.m. in Wilmington outside the Chase Center on the Riverfront. Participants are asked to bring proof of identification and Delaware residency. All food recipients must stay in a vehicle. The Food Bank of Delaware also requests that participants make sure their trunks are cleared out so volunteers can load food with minimal interaction.

The Food Bank of Delaware is prepared to serve up to 500 households at each pantry. Participants are asked to not arrive prior to 10:45 a.m.

New Castle County

When: Wednesday starting at 11 a.m.

Where: Chase Center on the Riverfront, Wilmington.

Sussex County

When: Thursday starting at 11 a.m.

Where: Crossroads Community Church, 20684 State Forest Road, Georgetown.

Kent County

When: Friday starting at 11 a.m.

Where: Legislative Hall, 411 Legislative Ave., Dover.