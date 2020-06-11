Free COVID-19 testing available in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN — Louis L. Redding Middle School will serve as a COVID-19 testing site Friday.

Testing will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the school, located at 201 New Street.

Participants aren’t required to register beforehand, but they can at delaware.curativeinc.com.

The tests are self-administered oral swabs. Participants will swab the inside of their mouth, drop the swab into the tube, and drop off the package on their way out of the parking lot.

The whole process takes less than 10 minutes. Participants do not need to have symptoms to receive the test. Participants will learn the results via email within 24 to 48 hours.

To pre-register for any of the testing sites in Delaware, guests can visit delaware.curativeinc.com/welcome.