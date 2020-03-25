Georgetown special referendum, municipal election to be rescheduled

GEORGETOWN – In response to Delaware Gov. John Carney’s state of emergency modification during the coronavirus crisis, the town of Georgetown has postponed a special public referendum in April and the municipal election in May.

Both will be rescheduled, Georgetown Town Manager Eugene Dvornick said.

In effect from 8 a.m. Tuesday, March 24 through May 15, Gov. Carney’s modifications to the state of emergency declaration ordered Delawareans to stay at home when possible. It also ordered closure of all non-essential businesses to help curb the spread of COVID-19 in Delaware.

The referendum election was to be held April 13. In it, the town is seeking voter approval to cover approximately $13,000 in interest generated in a $1.2 million water system upgrade through a 100-percent forgiveness loan through the state. This project would include replacement of water mains, service lines, meter pits and meters and precede repaving of state-maintained roadways – North/South Bedford Street and East/West Market Street – in the heart of the downtown district.

Georgetown’s now-postponed election had been scheduled for May 9. Elected positions that expire this year include mayor and two council seats – Third Ward held by Chris Lecates and Fourth Ward held by Bob Holston.

Georgetown Mayor Bill West has filed for re-election.

The special referendum and the municipal election (with a contested race) will be rescheduled “in keeping the order at some point after May 15, 2020,” Mr. Dvornick said.