Good Friday celebrations move online

DOVER — Good Friday celebrations will still be happening throughout Delaware today, albeit virtually.

With churches closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Catholics will be turning to their computer screens for Good Friday mass.

Holy Cross Church in Dover is recording all Triduum services to post on its website. The Friday of the Passion of the Lord service is scheduled to be posted online at 5 p.m.

Easter Sunday’s service of the Resurrection of the Lord will be posted at 10 p.m. on Saturday night.

Our Lady of Lourdes Roman Catholic Church in Seaford is also turning to the internet to broadcast its Holy Week services. It will livestream today’s Good Friday Solemn Liturgy at 3 p.m. on its Facebook page.

The Easter Vigil service on Holy Saturday and Easter Mass on Sunday will also be livestreamed on Facebook at 8 p.m. and 10 a.m. respectively.

St. Edmond Roman Catholic Church in Rehoboth Beach and St. Ann’s Church in Bethany Beach are combining their efforts during Holy Week. They will livestream a morning prayer at 9 a.m. today followed by the Liturgy of the Word and Veneration of the Cross services at 3 p.m. on St. Ann’s website.

They will also use St. Ann’s website for a 9 a.m. morning prayer on Holy Saturday and the Easter Vigil at 7 p.m. Easter Sunday services will be recorded and posted later at a time to be determined.

Other churches who are part of the Diocese of Wilmington will be using the diocese’s YouTube channel during Holy Week. The masses will appear at www.YouTube.com/DioceseOfWilm, from the Cathedral of Saint Peter in Wilmington with Bishop Francis Malooly presiding. Times are 3 p.m. today, 8 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. Sunday.

“Today, we are waiting for the day when we can return to our parishes and celebrate the sacraments, but we can take comfort in the knowledge that by staying home, we are fulfilling the second great commandment — to love our neighbor — by doing all we can to slow the spread of this disease and protect the most vulnerable among us,” Bishop Malooly said in a message to the diocese. “In this Holy Week, we are reminded that every suffering and longing — including our longing for the sacraments — will be followed by the glory of Easter. Please join me in praying for the Lord’s blessing and a quick end to this disease so that we can return to our churches.

