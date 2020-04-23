Gov. Carney announces public engagement around economic reopening

WILMINGTON – Gov. John Carney on Thursday announced a statewide public engagement strategy focused on Delaware’s economic reopening and recovery effort due to COVID-19.

Starting on Monday, the Delaware Division of Small Business and the Delaware Prosperity Partnership will host virtual Recovery Town Halls with members of the General Assembly, small businesses, and local Chambers of Commerce, to begin collecting feedback from small business leaders about Delaware’s economic reopening.

Small Business Recovery Town Hall – Monday, April 27 – 2:00 p.m. – Eastern Sussex

2:00 p.m. – Eastern Sussex Small Business Recovery Town Hall – Tuesday, April 28 – 6:00 p.m. – Southern New Castle

– – 6:00 p.m. – Southern New Castle Small Business Recovery Town Hall – Thursday, April 30 – 10:00 a.m. – Western Sussex

Small Business Recovery Town Hall – Thursday, April 30 – 6:00 p.m. – Newark Area

– 6:00 p.m. – Newark Area Small Business Recovery Town Hall – Monday, May 4 – 2:00 p.m. – Kent County

– 2:00 p.m. – Kent County Small Business Recovery Town Hall – Tuesday, May 5 – 6:00 p.m. – Wilmington Area

– 6:00 p.m. – Wilmington Area Small Business Recovery Town Hall – Wednesday, May 6 – 6:00 p.m. – Northern New Castle County

Lieutenant Governor Hall-Long will host similar, virtual town hall meetings with members of the public to collect feedback that will inform Delaware’s recovery effort.

Recovery Town Hall – Wednesday, April 29 – 6:00 p.m. – Kent County

– 6:00 p.m. – Kent County Recovery Town Hall – Monday, May 4 – 6:00 p.m. – Northern New Castle County

– 6:00 p.m. – Northern New Castle County Recovery Town Hall – Wednesday, May 6 – 7:30 p.m. – Sussex County

– 7:30 p.m. – Sussex County Recovery Town Hall – Thursday, May 7 – 6:00 p.m. – Southern New Castle County

Additionally, Gov. Carney has assigned S.W.A.T. teams from state government to work with industries most hard-hit by the COVID-19 crisis, including the restaurant industry, tourism, retail, and the arts community.

“We’re still seeing increased infections of COVID-19, so this fight is far from over,” said Gov. Carney. “At the same time, we need to look forward. We need to plan for safely reopening our economy under a new normal. I encourage all Delawareans and Delaware small businesses to lean into this process.

“Visit de.gov/economy to learn more about Delaware’s plan, and to offer ideas on how to safely restart our economy. Help get Delaware through this difficult time. Most importantly, continue to stay home. Stay safe. And stay informed.”

“To successfully reopen will require all communities and sectors of our economy to participate,” saidLieutenant Gov. Bethany Hall-Long. “I look forward to hearing from Delawareans and gathering their recommendations to keep people safe, and able to return to work, and make our state stronger and healthier.”

“While any effort to reopen our state has to be driven by science, we also have to begin the process of mapping out how to restart our economy in a smart, safe manner. Getting input from all corners of our state is an important part of that process,” said House Speaker Pete Schwartzkopf. “Having our business leaders at the table will ensure that their voices are heard and their thoughts, ideas and concerns are taken into account as we move forward through this challenging time.”

“I am glad the administration is seeking out the input of small business operators and that these meetings are starting quickly,” said House Minority Leader Danny Short. “We need a plan to put Delawareans back to work as soon as possible.”

“Our small business community is being hit hard by this public health crisis and they need our support more than ever,” said Senate President Pro Tempore David McBride. “I’ve spent hours talking to business owners in my district who are facing incredible challenges that are impacting them and their workers. I’m hopeful these virtual town halls will give us an opportunity to learn from their struggles and ensure we are attentive to their concerns as we plan to reopen our state and address the economic recovery ahead.”

“This pandemic has had a terrible impact on our small business community. Given the seasonal nature of the economy here in eastern Sussex County, a lot is on the line over the coming weeks and months,” said Senate Minority Leader Gerald Hocker. “I look forward to joining with the Governor and my fellow legislators to hear directly from local business owners and to plot a course forward for all Delawareans.”

“This is an important first step in getting our economy restarted,” said Damian DeStefano, Director of the Division of Small Business. “The Governor’s plan to address the complex task of reopening by focusing on customized plans for individual industries is the right approach to determine how to safely and effectively do so. We look forward to helping in this effort.”

“To safely and successfully reopen businesses throughout Delaware requires us to listen to the experiences, ideas and opportunities employers and businesses have. Hearing directly from CEOs, owners and site and operations leaders will not only help us to have a successful Phase 1 launch, but may also lead to new opportunities,” said Kurt Foreman, President & CEO of Delaware Prosperity Partnership.

SMALL BUSINESS RECOVERY TOWN HALL – EASTERN SUSSEX

WHAT: The Delaware Division of Small Business and the Delaware Prosperity Partnership will collect feedback from small business leaders and members of the public about Delaware’s economic reopening. Delaware businesses interested in participating should contact their local legislator.

WHO: Lt. Governor Bethany Hall-Long

Damian DeStefano, Director, Delaware Division of Small Business

Kurt Foreman, CEO, Delaware Prosperity Partnership

Members of the General Assembly

Local Chambers of Commerce

Business groups

WHEN: Monday, April 27, 2020

2:00 p.m.

WHERE: Zoom Video Call

SMALL BUSINESS RECOVERY TOWN HALL – SOUTHERN NEW CASTLE

WHAT: The Delaware Division of Small Business and the Delaware Prosperity Partnership will collect feedback from small business leaders and members of the public about Delaware’s economic reopening. Delaware businesses interested in participating should contact their local legislator.

WHO: Lt. Governor Bethany Hall-Long

Damian DeStefano, Director, Delaware Division of Small Business

Kurt Foreman, CEO, Delaware Prosperity Partnership

Members of the General Assembly

Local Chambers of Commerce

Business groups

WHEN: Tuesday, April 28, 2020

6:00 p.m.

WHERE: Zoom Video Call

RECOVERY TOWN HALL – PUBLIC – KENT

WHAT: Lt. Governor Bethany Hall-Long will host a virtual town hall meeting with members of the public to collect public feedback that will inform Delaware’s recovery effort. Links for joining these town halls will be shared on social media.

WHO: Lt. Governor Bethany Hall-Long

Damian DeStefano, Director, Delaware Division of Small Business

Kurt Foreman, CEO, Delaware Prosperity Partnership

Members of the General Assembly

Local Chambers of Commerce

Business groups

WHEN: Wednesday, April 29, 2020

6:00 p.m.

WHERE: Zoom Video

SMALL BUSINESS RECOVERY TOWN HALL – WESTERN SUSSEX

WHAT: The Delaware Division of Small Business and the Delaware Prosperity Partnership will collect feedback from small business leaders and members of the public about Delaware’s economic reopening. Delaware businesses interested in participating should contact their local legislator.

WHO: Lt. Governor Bethany Hall-Long

Damian DeStefano, Director, Delaware Division of Small Business

Kurt Foreman, CEO, Delaware Prosperity Partnership

Members of the General Assembly

Local Chambers of Commerce

Business groups

WHEN: Thursday, April 30, 2020

10:00 a.m.

WHERE: Zoom Video Call

SMALL BUSINESS RECOVERY TOWN HALL – NEWARK

WHAT: The Delaware Division of Small Business and the Delaware Prosperity Partnership will collect feedback from small business leaders and members of the public about Delaware’s economic reopening. Delaware businesses interested in participating should contact their local legislator.

WHO: Lt. Governor Bethany Hall-Long

Damian DeStefano, Director, Delaware Division of Small Business

Kurt Foreman, CEO, Delaware Prosperity Partnership

Members of the General Assembly

Local Chambers of Commerce

Business groups

WHEN: Thursday, April 30, 2020

6:00 p.m.

WHERE: Zoom Video Call

SMALL BUSINESS RECOVERY TOWN HALL – KENT

WHAT: The Delaware Division of Small Business and the Delaware Prosperity Partnership will collect feedback from small business leaders and members of the public about Delaware’s economic reopening. Delaware businesses interested in participating should contact their local legislator.

WHO: Lt. Governor Bethany Hall-Long

Damian DeStefano, Director, Delaware Division of Small Business

Kurt Foreman, CEO, Delaware Prosperity Partnership

Members of the General Assembly

Local Chambers of Commerce

Business groups

WHEN: Monday, May 4, 2020

2:00 p.m.

WHERE: Zoom Video Call

RECOVERY TOWN HALL – PUBLIC – NORTHERN NEW CASTLE

WHAT: Lt. Governor Bethany Hall-Long will host a virtual town hall meeting with members of the public to collect public feedback that will inform Delaware’s recovery effort. Links for joining these town halls will be shared on social media.

WHO: Lt. Governor Bethany Hall-Long

Damian DeStefano, Director, Delaware Division of Small Business

Kurt Foreman, CEO, Delaware Prosperity Partnership

Members of the General Assembly

Local Chambers of Commerce

Business groups

WHEN: Monday, May 4, 2020

6:00 p.m.

WHERE: Zoom Video

SMALL BUSINESS RECOVERY TOWN HALL – WILMINGTON

WHAT: The Delaware Division of Small Business and the Delaware Prosperity Partnership will collect feedback from small business leaders and members of the public about Delaware’s economic reopening. Delaware businesses interested in participating should contact their local legislator.

WHO: Lt. Governor Bethany Hall-Long

Damian DeStefano, Director, Delaware Division of Small Business

Kurt Foreman, CEO, Delaware Prosperity Partnership

Members of the General Assembly

Local Chambers of Commerce

Business groups

WHEN: Tuesday, May 5, 2020

6:00 p.m.

WHERE: Zoom Video Call

SMALL BUSINESS RECOVERY TOWN HALL – NORTHERN NEW CASTLE

WHAT: The Delaware Division of Small Business and the Delaware Prosperity Partnership will collect feedback from small business leaders and members of the public about Delaware’s economic reopening. Delaware businesses interested in participating should contact their local legislator.

WHO: Lt. Governor Bethany Hall-Long

Damian DeStefano, Director, Delaware Division of Small Business

Kurt Foreman, CEO, Delaware Prosperity Partnership

Members of the General Assembly

Local Chambers of Commerce

Business groups

WHEN: Wednesday, May 6, 2020

10:00 a.m.

WHERE: Zoom Video Call

RECOVERY TOWN HALL – PUBLIC – SUSSEX

WHAT: Lt. Governor Bethany Hall-Long will host a virtual town hall meeting with members of the public to collect public feedback that will inform Delaware’s recovery effort. Links for joining these town halls will be shared on social media.

WHO: Lt. Governor Bethany Hall-Long

Damian DeStefano, Director, Delaware Division of Small Business

Kurt Foreman, CEO, Delaware Prosperity Partnership

Members of the General Assembly

Local Chambers of Commerce

Business groups

WHEN: Wednesday, May 6, 2020

7:30 p.m.

WHERE: Zoom Video

RECOVERY TOWN HALL – PUBLIC – SOUTHERN NEW CASTLE

WHAT: Lt. Governor Bethany Hall-Long will host a virtual town hall meeting with members of the public to collect public feedback that will inform Delaware’s recovery effort. Links for joining these town halls will be shared on social media.

WHO: Lt. Governor Bethany Hall-Long

Damian DeStefano, Director, Delaware Division of Small Business

Kurt Foreman, CEO, Delaware Prosperity Partnership

Members of the General Assembly

Local Chambers of Commerce

Business groups

WHEN: Thursday, May 7, 2020

6:00 p.m.

WHERE: Zoom Video