Gov. Carney closes schools for remainder of the school year

Gov. John Carney announced during a press conference Friday that schools would close for the remainder of the school year.

School districts began releasing information as soon as the announcement was made, with Lake Forest School District issuing an automatic call to families and Cape Henlopen School District sending out a letter.

The Delaware Department of Education “will convene a team of stakeholders to collaboratively plan for the remainder of this school year, assess transition, and then continue to adjust and transform practices for the return to school for the ’20-’21 school year once public health officials determine it is safe to return,” according to a letter released by Capital School District.

Schools have been closed since mid-March. Gov. Carney originally ordered them closed for a two week planning period, before extending that to May 15. Districts began rolling out remote learning through the end of March and this month.

This story will be updated.