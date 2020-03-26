Gov. Carney, DSHA announce Housing Assistance Program

WILMINGTON – Gov. John Carney and Delaware State Housing Authority (DSHA) Director Anas Ben Addi on Thursday announced a new program to provide emergency housing assistance to renters affected by shutdowns, closures, layoffs, reduced work hours, or unpaid leave due to the COVID-19 health crisis.

The Delaware Housing Assistance Program (DE HAP) will provide eligible households up to $1,500 in assistance, with payments made directly to the property owner or utility company. Applications will be available on DSHA’s website at www.destatehousing.com or at de.gov/coronavirus.

“From restaurant workers and small business owners, to hair stylists and barbers, we know many Delawareans are facing a very challenging time as they struggle with the economic effects of the public health emergency,” said Gov. Carney. “We hope this assistance program will give Delaware families, especially our most vulnerable neighbors, some peace of mind as this situation continues to evolve.”

Earlier this week, Gov. Carney issued a sixth modification to his state of emergency declaration, preventing landlords from evicting Delawareans from their homes during the COVID-19 crisis. Under the order, landlords also cannot charge late fees or interest during a state of emergency.

“By pausing evictions, Governor Carney has taken the necessary steps to keep Delawareans in their homes, but we know that after the crisis, many of our neighbors will continue to face financial challenges,” said DSHA Director Addi. “This rental relief program is designed to help our neighbors in need now to prevent a wave of evictions in the coming months.”

DSHA provided $2 million in funding for DE HAP and New Castle County contributed $500,000.

Several community partners will assist DSHA in processing applications through the program, including West End Neighborhood House, Catholic Charities, Lutheran Community Services, First State Community Action Agency and the Sussex County Community Resource Center.

To be eligible for DE HAP, applicants must reside in Delaware and have a maximum household income at or below 80 percent of the Area Median Income (AMI) for the county in which they reside.

The applicant must also provide documentation showing an impact on their employment or income beginning March 10 or later that is attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic. This includes such instances as a layoff, reduced work hours, or needing to take unpaid leave due to childcare or other issues arising as a result of the health crisis.

Income eligibility in Kent County is $53,500 for four people, $48,150 for three, $42,800 for two and $37,450 for one. In Sussex County, income eligibility is $62,350 for four people, $51,950 for three, $46,200 for two and $40,400 for one.

For more information on DE HAP and to access an application, visit de.gov/coronavirus or http://www.destatehousing.com.