Gov. Carney formally extends State of Emergency for COVID-19

WILMINGTON — Gov. John Carney on Wednesday formally extended the state of emergency declaration another 30 days to confront community spread of COVID-19.



“We are in a resurgence, and we need to stay vigilant to limit the spread of this virus,” Gov. Carney said in a statement. “Let’s not erase the progress we’ve made over the last eight months. Please keep your holiday gatherings to those in your household. Wear a face covering. Wash or sanitize your hands frequently. Keep your distance. We can get this under control, but we need everyone working together.”



Gov. Carney’s state of emergency declaration carries the full force and effect of law. Delawareans and visitors also must follow local restrictions in place to limit community spread of COVID-19.



Anyone with a question about COVID-19 should call Delaware 211. Individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing can text their ZIP code to 898-211. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.



Delawareans over age 18 are encouraged to download COVID Alert DE, Delaware’s free COVID-19 exposure notification app. Download on the App Store or Google Play.



Report a business for COVID-19 noncompliance by going to coronavirus.delaware.gov/contact.



The Division of Public Health will continue to update the public as more information becomes available. For the latest on Delaware’s response, go to de.gov/coronavirus.