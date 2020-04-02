We have a small staff working night and day to provide indispensable news about COVID-19 and the coronavirus. If this is important to you, please subscribe or consider supporting our mission.

Gov. Carney issues ‘call-to-action’ to support COVID-19 response

Apr 2nd, 2020 · by · Comments: 0

WILMINGTON – Gov. John Carney issued a community call-to-action on Thursday, urging all Delaware citizens, businesses and nonprofits to offer their assistance in Delaware’s fight against coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The State of Delaware launched an online tool at de.gov/coronavirus to connect Delawareans offering materials and supplies with organizations, medical providers and others in need of assistance.

“Delawareans across our state have stepped up during this challenging time to support their neighbors, and support Delaware’s response to COVID-19,” said Gov. Carney. “We hope this new effort will encourage more Delaware citizens, businesses and nonprofit organizations to get involved. Our goal is to get emergency supplies and materials where they are most needed – on the front lines supporting our health care workers, our long-term care facilities, and other first responders. We’ll get through this – but it takes all of us.”

Gov. Carney issued a formal request-for-assistance to private sector vendors on March 25, urging vendors to indicate the availability of critical emergency supplies.

Critical needs include:

  • Hand sanitizer
  • Sanitizing Wipes
  • Nitrile Gloves
  • Tyvek Suits
  • N95 Masks
  • Face shields and/or eye protection
  • Impermeable gowns

Delawareans with general questions about COVID-19 or their exposure risk can call the Division of Public Health’s Coronavirus Call Center at 1-866-408-1899, or 711 for individuals who are deaf or hard-of-hearing, from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Questions can also be submitted by email at DPHCall@delaware.gov.  

