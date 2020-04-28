Governor names Sussex a COVID-19 hot spot, announces testing schedule

DOVER – Gov. John Carney on Tuesday declared Sussex County a hot spot for COVID-19 in Delaware and announced the initial schedule for Delaware’s Coordination and Care community testing sites. Testing and outreach will occur in several Sussex communities that are at the center of Delaware’s COVID-19 epidemic. Gov. Carney first announced the community testing and outreach partnership among the state, hospital systems, and others last week, with an initial focus on Sussex County.

The testing sites and outreach will be conducted in coordination with the Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH), the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS), hospital systems, federally qualified health centers, community organizations and Sussex County employers. Testing is geared to reach the following high-risk populations: those with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, those living or working with someone diagnosed with COVID-19, family members or housemates of those working in the poultry industry, and those with chronic medical conditions such as asthma, diabetes, hypertension, or compromised immune systems.

“Sussex County has become a hot spot for COVID-19, especially in areas along the Route 113 corridor,” said Gov. Carney. “We are working with community partners to expand testing sites and share educational information in those communities. It’s critical to protect your family and yourself by following the guidance from the CDC and the Delaware Division of Public Health. Most importantly, stay home. If you have questions, don’t be afraid to call 2-1-1 for more information and assistance. Dial 9-1-1 for an emergency. It’s critical we all work together to get through this.”

Residents of Sussex County will receive emergency alerts on their phones through the Delaware Emergency Management Agency about the hot spot in Sussex County, as well as messages in partnership with the Delaware Department of Education and local school districts. Community members will see printed educational materials at testing sites and within existing food delivery services, increased billboard placements, and social media and digital advertising across the county stressing the urgency of the COVID-19 hotspot in Sussex County.

The state of Delaware and its partners tested more than 750 individuals last week during the first expansion of COVID-19 community testing in Sussex County. More than 35% of test results at the community testing events were positive for COVID-19.

Late last week, Govr Carney requested assistance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to assist in community testing and contact tracing efforts. The CDC has sent an epidemiology team to Delaware to help quantify the spread of the disease downstate, combat the COVID-19 crisis in Sussex County, and make recommendations to prevent even more widespread transmission.

“We are incredibly grateful for the CDC’s expertise, and assistance as we work to quantify and understand the spread of COVID-19 in Sussex County,” said DPH Director Dr. Karyl Rattay. “This Epi Aid team will approach the issue from an epidemiological perspective and work to quantify the extent of the spread of the disease in Sussex, identify the transmission routes and provide recommendations for us to consider in mitigating the spread.”

The focus of community testing sites is employees of essential businesses, family members of at-risk populations, those exposed to someone with COVID-19, or someone caring for a sick family member with COVID-19. The testing sites involve both rapid and nasal swab testing, immediate case investigation for positive cases, connection to a resource coordinator for services like food and housing for those who are positive, and care kits to be given to individuals being tested. Care kits will be given to people who have a high risk of household transmission and do not have the means to purchase the supplies themselves. A doctor’s order or referral is not needed for these sites.

Each of the health care systems in Sussex County is participating in this community testing effort. There will be bilingual staff on site. The timing and locations of initially scheduled community testing sites are below. Nanticoke Memorial Hospital also anticipates beginning community testing within the week and will provide details for their testing plan once details have been finalized.



• Community Testing Site hosted by Beebe Healthcare in the parking lot between JD Shuckers and the Veterans Administration off of Rt. 404 in Georgetown: Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.



• Community Testing Site hosted by Bayhealth at the DHSS State Services Center in Milford located at 253 NE Front St.: Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.



• Community Testing Site hosted by Beebe Healthcare in the parking lot between JD Shuckers and the Veterans Administration off of Rt. 404 in Georgetown: Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.



• Community Testing Site hosted by Bayhealth at the DHSS State Services Center in Milford located at 253 NE Front St.: Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.



• Community Testing Site hosted by Beebe Healthcare in the parking lot between JD Shuckers and the Veterans Administration off of Rt. 404 in Georgetown: Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.



• Community Testing Site hosted by Bayhealth at the DHSS State Services Center in Milford located at 253 NE Front St.: Monday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.