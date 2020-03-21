Governor orders beaches to close this evening

DOVER — Gov. John Carney announced Saturday the state will close its beaches to minimize large gatherings as part of the effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The prohibition will go into effect at 5 p.m. today. Under it, individuals will be barred from the beaches except to exercise or walk dogs where permitted. Local governments may enact tighter restrictions if they wish.

The mandate will last until May 15 or whenever the coronavirus threat dissipates.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, plenty of people took advantage of the warm weather to flock to the beach near Herring Point at Cape Henlopen State Park in Lewes Friday. (Special to the Delaware State News/Butch Comegys)

“We need everyone to take this situation seriously. We saw too many people on the beaches yesterday and we weren’t seeing the kind of social distancing that we need in order to slow the spread of coronavirus,” Gov. Carney, who toured beaches on Friday, said in a statement.

“This was a difficult decision, but we need folks to follow the rules to keep all Delawareans safe. Don’t go out in public unnecessarily. Wash your hands and disinfect surfaces frequently. Stay home, especially if you feel sick and even if you have mild symptoms. We will get through this together.”

Delaware has 40 official cases of coronavirus so far.