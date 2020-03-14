Governor: Public body meetings can be held electronically

WILMINGTON – Delaware Governor John Carney on Friday authorized all meetings of public bodies to be conducted electronically until further notice.



Gov. Carney on Thursday issued a State of Emergency declaration to prepare for the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19). The emergency declaration allows the State of Delaware executive branch agencies to conduct public meetings electronically to prevent unnecessary public gatherings. This proclamation expands the authorization to include all public bodies throughout the state.



The City of Milford closed all its offices and buildings to the general public until further notice, along with the City of Harrington and Town of Smyrna.



The Town of Dewey Beach canceled all Commissioner and Committee meetings until further notice as a precautionary measure.



Saturday’s scheduled Dewey Beach 2020 Hearing and Regular Town Commissioner’s Meeting is tentatively rescheduled for Saturday, March 28 at 9 a.m. The town said that while every effort will be made to have this and all meetings open to the public and available for public comment, it reserves the right under the Governors order to use live stream or other teleconference technology tools allowable under Delaware FOIA to hold the meeting without the public in attendance, if necessary.



All Dewey Beach permitted special events are hereby canceled through March 31.



Delawareans with questions about COVID-19 or their exposure risk can call the Division of Public Health’s Coronavirus Call Center at 1-866-408-1899 or 711 for people who are hearing impaired from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, or email DPHCall@delaware.gov.



For the latest on Delaware’s response, go to de.gov/coronavirus