Heat impacts COVID testing site hours

Jul 20th, 2020

The Department of Health and Social Services said drive-through coronavirus testing sites set for today have their hours impacted by the extreme heat. The three Walgreens sites, one in each county, will offer testing from 9 a.m. to noon.

The locations affected are 9202 Commercial Centre Drive in Bridgeville, 1215 S. State St. in Dover and 700 S. Ridge Ave. in Middletown.

The state is under an excessive heat warning today, with a high in Dover of 98 degrees.

For more testing locations across the state, visit https://coronavirus.delaware.gov/testing-events/

