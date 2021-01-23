Heavy traffic at vaccination events in Delaware City and Georgetown

DOVER — Delaware’s scheduled vaccination clinics in Georgetown and Delaware City have drawn a heavy turnout, seriously impacting traffic around the Division of Motor Vehicles offices in both municipalities.

The Department of Transportation reported heavy congestion on its Facebook page Saturday morning. Several people commented on the agency’s posts, affirming the traffic in the areas.

The Delaware State Police issued a traffic advisory suggesting people avoid South DuPont Highway in the area of Wrangle Hill Road (Del Route 72), Korean War Veterans Memorial Highway (Del. Route 1) southbound at the Wrangle Hill Road/Delaware City Exit and Korean War Veterans Memorial Highway (Del. Route 1) northbound at the Wrangle Hill Road/Delaware City Exit.

Delays can be expected to continue throughout the day. The vaccination clinic is scheduled to end at 4.

The state is partnering with the counties, the Delaware Medical Reserve Corps and hospitals for drive-through vaccinations this weekend, which are by appointment only.

Vaccination events are set to continue Sunday for the first cohort in the state’s second group of eligible residents. This group includes all individuals at least 65 years old, plus frontline essential workers like firefighters, police, correctional officers, teachers and education staff (including child care providers), postal workers, grocery store employees and those in the fields of food manufacturing, agriculture and transportation.

Roughly 200,000 people fall into this category, although only 11,500 elderly individuals and about 2,000 health care workers will receive shots this weekend.

More vaccination events will be announced in the coming days and weeks.