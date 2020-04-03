We have a small staff working night and day to provide indispensable news about COVID-19 and the coronavirus. If this is important to you, please subscribe or consider supporting our mission.

Highmark Delaware gives $200,000 to state’s COVID-19 initiative

Apr 3rd, 2020 · by · Comments: 0

WILMINGTON Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield Delaware announced Friday a $200,000 BluePrints for the Community contribution to the Delaware COVID-19 Emergency Response Initiative, to meet the needs of the individuals, families and organizations that are experiencing hardship due to the COVID-19 crisis.

“Now more than ever, it is crucial that organizations positioned to help our community do so in a collaborative and meaningful way. This initiative aims to identify and address immediate needs around safety, health and wellness, and food and housing insecurity, as well building the path we need to move forward and out of this challenging time,” said Nick Moriello, president of Highmark Blue Cross Shield Delaware.

The Delaware COVID-19 Emergency Response Initiative is being coordinated by Delaware Alliance for Nonprofit Advancement (DANA), Delaware Community Foundation (DCF), Philanthropy Delaware (PD) and the United Way of Delaware (UWDE), and consists of two funds:

  • Delaware Does More COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund: The fund will focus on alleviating the near-term impact of COVID-19 by working to supplement and support efforts related to children in low-income households, the working poor and seniors.
  • Delaware COVID-19 Strategic Response Fund: The fund will target emerging and evolving needs of the state’s most-impacted communities, for the longer term needs of our community.

Highmark Delaware’s contribution from its donor-advised fund, BluePrints for the Community, will be divided evenly between the two funds at $100,000 each.

“We look forward to joining our business and community partners in serving those who need it most and commend the efforts of all involved,” said Mr. Moriello.

To learn more about this initiative, visit www.delcf.org/coronavirus, or any of the partnering organizations’ websites.

Reach the Delaware State News newsroom at newsroom@newszap.com

Helpful Coronavirus links

Delaware Division of Health Coronavirus Page
CDC: About the Coronavirus Disease 2019
CDC: What to do if You Are Sick
Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center
AP News Coronavirus Coverage

Have a question about the coronavirus? Submit it to our newsroom and we’ll ask the appropriate public officials.

Tags:
Newsletter
Comments

© 2020 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie