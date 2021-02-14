Hospitalizations decline in latest COVID-19 data from Div. of Public Health

DOVER – Delaware was on the receiving end of a bit of good news when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic as hospitalizations due to the coronavirus were down to 216 individuals – decreasing in all three counties – according to the Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) on Sunday.

The count of 216 is the lowest number of hospitalizations since 211 were hospitalized on Nov. 28, 2020. The statistics reflect DPH data as of 6 p.m. on Saturday.

The biggest decrease in hospitalizations occurred in New Castle County, where they were down to 216 patients admitted with COVID-19, a decrease of 66 from the previous day. Sussex County hospitals were down by 11 from the prior day’s total to 51, while Kent County decreased by two patients and is down to 29 COVID patients hospitalized with the virus.

Of those hospitalized, 18 are listed as critically ill, a decrease of two from the previous day’s data.

DPH announced one additional death due to COVID-19-related issues, a 70-year-old Kent County resident whose passing brought the statewide total to 1,283 coronavirus deaths. The patient, who became the 273rd to die from the virus in Kent County, also had underlying health conditions.

Individuals 65 years and older have experienced the most deaths due to COVID, with 1,076 (84%) succumbing to the virus.

Individuals ranging in age from 18-to-34 remain the state’s highest population of positive tests at 24,720 (30%), as 118 more in that group tested positive, according to Saturday’s data. That is 6,581 more positive cases than the next highest grouping, those aged 35-to-49, with 18,139 cases (22%).

According to the state’s COVID-19 vaccine tracker, 149,830 doses of vaccine have been administered so far, increasing by 8,865 individuals who received an injection in Saturday’s rundown. The state is reporting 12,220 doses remaining in its inventory as of 6 p.m. Saturday.