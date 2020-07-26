During Delaware’s state of emergency, coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic appeared outside our normal paywall as a public service. As of June 1, a subscription is needed to read an unlimited number of stories. Get your first month of digital access for $5.99. Subscribe now.

Hospitalizations rise slightly but critically ill total drops

Jul 26th, 2020 · by · Comments: 0

SMYRNA — Hospitalizations due to coronavirus rose just slightly, but the number of those critically ill fell, according to the state Sunday.

There are 57 Delawareans hospitalized due to COVID-19, with nine listed as critically ill, according to the Delaware Division of Public Health.

Total cases of the virus increased by 114, bringing the statewide total of coronavirus cases to 14,290. Throughout the state, 7,996 people have recovered from the virus.

A total of 579 people have died due to COVID-19. DPH reported no new deaths Sunday.

There are 6,480 cases in New Castle, 2,117 in Kent and 5,506 in Sussex; 187 are of an unknown county.

