We have a small staff working night and day to provide indispensable news about COVID-19 and the coronavirus. If this is important to you, please subscribe or consider supporting our mission.

Visit our coronavirus bulletin board page for community news and updates. Visit our coronavirus resources page for links to places where you can find help and information.

House Republicans urge Carney to reopen state

Apr 30th, 2020 · by · Comments: 0

DOVER — House Republicans have joined the chorus of voices officially calling for Gov. John Carney to reopen the state.

In a letter sent to the governor Thursday, all 15 members of the caucus urged him to lift the state of emergency that has been in place since March 13 and allow people to return to work.

“Our citizens, small business operators, and non-profit groups cannot afford to remain in forced stasis indefinitely. The clock is quickly running out,” they wrote in the three-page letter.

“For many, it is already too late. Some business owners will never reopen their doors, with the jobs they provided permanently lost. Our economy is likely to emerge from this shutdown under recessionary conditions and it will take months for momentum to build and for the public to be willing and capable of engaging in commerce anywhere near pre-pandemic levels.

“We need to restart our economy now in a way that responsibly manages risk; allows businesses to resume operations under protocols to curtail the spread of the virus; and provides our citizens and businesses with a predictable path forward that allows them to make plans on which they can act.

“This need not be a binary decision. We can continue to take action to mitigate the spread of the virus; institute aggressive steps to protect those groups most at risk from severe consequences of infection; and allow citizens and businesses to return to work in a responsible manner.

“Delawareans are desperate for action.”

Most Delaware businesses have been shut down since mid-March, and even the ones that are open are operating are under restrictions, such as requiring customers to wear face coverings and providing masks for employees.

In accordance with guidelines from the White House, Gov. Carney has said repeatedly he wants to see 14 consecutive days with decreases in the percentage of positive tests before making any moves.

“Governor Carney will continue to be guided by science. No one wants to reopen our economy more than he does. The Governor has been clear with legislators and with the public that we still face a very serious situation with COVID-19, especially in Sussex County,” a spokesman said. “Governor Carney will remain in close communication with members of the General Assembly – both Republicans and Democrats. We need all legislators to stay engaged in this fight against COVID-19.”

Staff writer Matt Bittle can be reached at 741-8250 or mbittle@newszap.com. Follow @MatthewCBittle on Twitter.

Helpful Coronavirus links

Delaware Division of Health Coronavirus Page
CDC: About the Coronavirus Disease 2019
CDC: What to do if You Are Sick
Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center
AP News Coronavirus Coverage

Have a question, tip, or resources about the coronavirus pandemic? Submit it to our newsroom and we’ll do what we can to provide answers.

Tags:
Newsletter
Comments

© 2020 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie