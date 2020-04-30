House Republicans urge Carney to reopen state

DOVER — House Republicans have joined the chorus of voices officially calling for Gov. John Carney to reopen the state.

In a letter sent to the governor Thursday, all 15 members of the caucus urged him to lift the state of emergency that has been in place since March 13 and allow people to return to work.

“Our citizens, small business operators, and non-profit groups cannot afford to remain in forced stasis indefinitely. The clock is quickly running out,” they wrote in the three-page letter.

“For many, it is already too late. Some business owners will never reopen their doors, with the jobs they provided permanently lost. Our economy is likely to emerge from this shutdown under recessionary conditions and it will take months for momentum to build and for the public to be willing and capable of engaging in commerce anywhere near pre-pandemic levels.

“We need to restart our economy now in a way that responsibly manages risk; allows businesses to resume operations under protocols to curtail the spread of the virus; and provides our citizens and businesses with a predictable path forward that allows them to make plans on which they can act.

“This need not be a binary decision. We can continue to take action to mitigate the spread of the virus; institute aggressive steps to protect those groups most at risk from severe consequences of infection; and allow citizens and businesses to return to work in a responsible manner.

“Delawareans are desperate for action.”

Most Delaware businesses have been shut down since mid-March, and even the ones that are open are operating are under restrictions, such as requiring customers to wear face coverings and providing masks for employees.

In accordance with guidelines from the White House, Gov. Carney has said repeatedly he wants to see 14 consecutive days with decreases in the percentage of positive tests before making any moves.

“Governor Carney will continue to be guided by science. No one wants to reopen our economy more than he does. The Governor has been clear with legislators and with the public that we still face a very serious situation with COVID-19, especially in Sussex County,” a spokesman said. “Governor Carney will remain in close communication with members of the General Assembly – both Republicans and Democrats. We need all legislators to stay engaged in this fight against COVID-19.”