How the states compare in positive testing percentages

DOVER — Delaware is one of 19 states below the World Health Organization's recommended percentage of positive tests, using an average of the last seven days.

The Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center reports 19 states that are below the World Health Organization’s recommendation of 5 percent.

“If a positivity rate is too high, that may indicate that the state is only testing the sickest patients who seek medical attention, and is not casting a wide enough net to know how much of the virus is spreading within its communities,” Johns Hopkins notes above the state data. “A low rate of positivity in testing data can be seen as a sign that a state has sufficient testing capacity for the size of their outbreak and is testing enough of its population to make informed decisions about reopening.”

How the states rank:

Maine 0.79%

Connecticut 0.79%

Vermont 0.94%

New York 1.14%

New Jersey 1.36%

District of Columbia 1.62%

Alaska 1.78%

Hawaii 1.84%

New Hampshire 1.85%

Massachusetts 2.40%

Michigan 2.60%

Illinois 3.07%

Rhode Island 3.46%

West Virginia 3.54%

New Mexico 3.99%

Delaware 4.10%

Montana 4.18%

Minnesota 4.26%

Wyoming 4.81%

Maryland 5.40%

Pennsylvania 5.40%

North Dakota 5.54%

South Dakota 5.60%

Virginia 5.75%

Washington 5.90%

Missouri 5.97%

Nebraska 6.14%

Ohio 6.20%

Kentucky 6.37%

Colorado 6.73%

Oregon 6.81%

Wisconsin 7.15%

California 7.30%

North Carolina 7.43%

Indiana 8.49%

Tennessee 8.91%

Utah 8.93%

Iowa 9.23%

Oklahoma 9.37%

Louisiana 10.32%

Kansas 10.73%

Mississippi 13.48%

Arkansas 13.61%

Idaho 14.08%

Nevada 15.13%

Georgia 15.49%

Texas 16.12%

Alabama 16.64%

South Carolina 18.49%

Florida 18.77%

Arizona 23.96%