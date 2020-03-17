I-95 Welcome Center to close temporarily; DMV Wednesday hours to change

DOVER — Effective today at 6 p.m., Delaware Department of Transportation’s Biden Welcome Center on I-95 in Newark will temporarily close to the public as efforts continue to limit crowds from gathering in response to the coronavirus.

Fuel will still be available at the gas station located on the north side of the property and bathroom facilities in the convenience store will also be available to motorists. The stand-alone Starbucks will continue to offer a full menu for drive-through customers only.

At DelDOT’s four DMV locations, effective tomorrow, Wednesday, business hours for Wednesdays will change to 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and there will be no evening hours to eliminate the possibility of overcrowding in the evening hours for the next two weeks. This may be extended and further changes may be implemented depending upon the status of the pandemic event.

If you are feeling sick, please do not visit public facilities and avoid public transportation. For more information on the state’s response to the coronavirus, visit http://de.gov/coronavirus.

