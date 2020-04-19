If the shoe was on another foot

Hillary Rodham Clinton declared, “I take no responsibility at all,” despite more than 20,000 Americans having died during the pandemic that has ravaged her third year as president. Barely two months ago, she proudly said, “It’s one person coming in from China, and we have it under control. It’s going to be just fine.”

With unemployment claims nearing 16 million, former President Bill Clinton, the administration’s senior crisis management team coordinator, said that badly needed medical supplies are the property of the federal government and that states need to purchase their own supplies as best they can.

Chelsea Clinton, another senior adviser, recently stated that the economy should reopen in a few weeks even though testing of all Americans for the virus “is not going to happen.”

President Clinton attacked a Fox News reporter at her latest briefing, calling him “nasty” for asking a question about her “delays in implementing a strategy for dealing with this crisis,” and claiming that she “inherited a broken system from the former administration. “



How’s that sound, Trumpers?

Paul Moliken

Smyrna