In Phase 1B? Here’s how to register for your COVID-19 vaccine

DOVER — Registration for those in Phase 1B opened today, with the state focusing on those 65 years old and older.

The state is holding a series of drive-thru vaccination events this weekend. The five drive-thru vaccinations clinics are scheduled for Friday at the Delaware City Division of Motor Vehicles and on Saturday and Sunday at both the Delaware City and Georgetown DMV locations.

Phase 1B also includes frontline essential workers such as fire, police, correctional officers, teachers and education staff (including child care providers), U.S. postal workers, food manufacturing, agriculture, transportation, and grocery store workers. Efforts will continue to vaccinate Phase 1A health care personnel and nursing home residents and staff who have not yet been vaccinated.

To register, go online to coronavirus.delaware.gov/vaccine. Under “Where can I get vaccinated if I am in Phase 1B,” click “Find Out Where to Get Vaccinated.”

Scroll down to “In Phase 1B? See below to find out where you can get the vaccine.” Select “vaccination events.”

Click “65+ Request Appointment Here.” This will bring Delawareans to a new page. Click “Get started.” Delawareans will see a “COVID-19 Vaccination Events: Request for Appointment” and see a form. It’ll ask for date of birth, email addresses, pre-existing conditions, etc.

Fill out the form and click submit. A confirmation should be sent to your email. Check your junk email if you don’t see an email come through.

Other vaccination options exist. When on the “In Phase 1B? See below to find out where you can get the vaccine,” information for pharmacy and doctor options are available.

Delawareans are encouraged to use the online portal, but can call 1-833-643-1715 and a call center operator can assist you in making the initial request.

Vaccine requests through the call center are not available for anyone under age 65.