WOODSIDE — Polytech High School is dismissing students and staff early Friday in response to COVID-19, known as coronavirus.

The district announced the early closure on its website, noting that it is in response to “recent news related to additional presumptive COVID-19 cases in Delaware,” the memo said.

Students and staff are dismissed at 11:30 a.m. so the district can “perform a deep cleaning of our facility,” a message stated.

This story will be updated.