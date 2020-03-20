Insurance Department urges insurers to be flexible in trying times

DOVER — The Department of Insurance is urging health insurers to waive all prior authorization requirements and not to cancel plans due to nonpayment while the coronavirus keeps Delaware in a state of emergency.

Prior authorization mandates mean individuals must have certain procedures approved by an insurance company before being treated, which can lead to delays.

“Many companies have had to close or reduce their business, and employees have been laid off or fired as a result,” Insurance Commissioner Trinidad Navarro said in a statement. “After hearing from businesses and residents who were concerned about the choices they will have to make with limited finances, we ask insurers to help alleviate some of that stress and ensure that residents and business owners in this difficult situation can have the peace of mind that insurance provides throughout the duration of the emergency.”

The state announced temporary changes to telemedicine this week to help doctors serve more patients.

Delaware has been in a state of emergency since March 13.

