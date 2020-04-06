We have a small staff working night and day to provide indispensable news about COVID-19 and the coronavirus. If this is important to you, please subscribe or consider supporting our mission.

Visit our coronavirus bulletin board page for community news and updates. Visit our coronavirus resources page for links to places where you can find help and information.

IRSD modifies meal service schedule for Easter holiday

Apr 5th, 2020 · by · Comments: 0

SELBYVILLE – The Indian River School District will be making a series of changes to its meal service schedule during the period of April 6-17 to accommodate the Easter holiday.

The school district announced Friday that meals will not be served on Good Friday, April 10, or Monday, April 13. Regular service will resume on Wednesday, April 15.

The schedule for the next two weeks is:

• Monday, April 6 – Students will receive two (2) meals;

• Wednesday, April 8 – Students will receive four (4) meals;

• Friday, April 10 – No Service;

• Monday, April 13 – No service;

• Wednesday, April 15 – Students will receive two (2) meals;

• Friday, April 17 – Students will receive three (3) meals.

On service days, “grab and go” meals will be available from 10:45 a.m. to 12 noon at the following locations:

• Indian River High School (front entrance);            

• Phillip C. Showell Elementary (parent pick-up area);     

• Millsboro Middle School (bus parking lot);            

• Georgetown Elementary School (front entrance);      

• North Georgetown Elementary (bus parking lot);     

• Long Neck Elementary (bus parking lot).                

Meals are free of charge and available to children 18 and under.

Children do not have to be present at the distribution sites for families to receive meals. However, the district asks that parents/guardians please be respectful and only pick up meals for the children in their households.

The meal service plan beyond April 17 will be communicated to parents in the coming weeks.

Reach the Delaware State News newsroom at newsroom@newszap.com

Helpful Coronavirus links

Delaware Division of Health Coronavirus Page
CDC: About the Coronavirus Disease 2019
CDC: What to do if You Are Sick
Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center
AP News Coronavirus Coverage

Have a question about the coronavirus? Submit it to our newsroom and we’ll ask the appropriate public officials.

Tags:
Newsletter
Comments

© 2020 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie