IRSD modifies meal service schedule for Easter holiday

SELBYVILLE – The Indian River School District will be making a series of changes to its meal service schedule during the period of April 6-17 to accommodate the Easter holiday.

The school district announced Friday that meals will not be served on Good Friday, April 10, or Monday, April 13. Regular service will resume on Wednesday, April 15.

The schedule for the next two weeks is:

• Monday, April 6 – Students will receive two (2) meals;

• Wednesday, April 8 – Students will receive four (4) meals;

• Friday, April 10 – No Service;

• Monday, April 13 – No service;

• Wednesday, April 15 – Students will receive two (2) meals;

• Friday, April 17 – Students will receive three (3) meals.

On service days, “grab and go” meals will be available from 10:45 a.m. to 12 noon at the following locations:

• Indian River High School (front entrance);

• Phillip C. Showell Elementary (parent pick-up area);

• Millsboro Middle School (bus parking lot);

• Georgetown Elementary School (front entrance);

• North Georgetown Elementary (bus parking lot);

• Long Neck Elementary (bus parking lot).

Meals are free of charge and available to children 18 and under.

Children do not have to be present at the distribution sites for families to receive meals. However, the district asks that parents/guardians please be respectful and only pick up meals for the children in their households.

The meal service plan beyond April 17 will be communicated to parents in the coming weeks.