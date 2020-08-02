Just 43 people hospitalized by COVID-19, smallest total since March

DOVER — Delaware saw no new COVID deaths Saturday, while just 43 people were hospitalized, the lowest total since March.

According to data from the Delaware

Division of Public Health, the state’s coronavirus count increased by 72 to 14,949. Officials have announced just one additional death in the past seven days, with the total sitting at 585 as of 6 p.m. Saturday.

June and July saw just 90 deaths, four times fewer than in April and May.

Of the 43 individuals in the hospital with issues related to coronavirus in the latest update, eight were critically ill.

In total, 8,235 people have recovered. The state has tested 184,911 Delawareans.

The seven-day average for percentage of tests that come back positive, a key metric for state officials, decreased slightly to 4.6% in the latest update.

Of the total positive cases, Sussex County has seen more than its fair share: Although the 5,656 cases there trail New Castle County’s 6,868, individuals in the southernmost county are two-and-a-half times more likely to have tested positive.

There have been 2,199 cases involving denizens of Kent County. In 226 instances, the individual’s county of residence is unknown.

Of the deaths, 287 involved New Castle, 191 involved Sussex and 107 involved Kent.

Eighty-three percent of deaths have involved a Delawarean 65 or older even though seniors make up only 17% of cases. Just 5% of fatalities have been in people under age 50, including no COVID-attributed deaths in anyone 17 or younger.

Fifty-five percent of cases and 54% of deaths have involved females so far.

Per capita, Hispanic and Latino residents are almost six times more likely than white individuals to catch COVID, while Black Delawareans are more than twice as likely than white ones to have had it. Though nearly the same number of Black Delawareans has tested positive as Hispanic and Latino residents, there have been almost four times as many deaths among the Black population.