Kent County buildings to remain closed to public

DOVER – Kent County buildings, which were originally expected to be closed from March 22 until Saturday, will remain closed to public access until further notice.

The announcement comes in compliance with the state of emergency and its stay-at-home order that was issued by Gov. John Carney last week.

While the Kent County Administrative Complex is closed to the public, business will continue through electronic means or by telephone. The Department of Public Safety and the Kent County Regional Resource Recovery Facility will continue full operations.

As always, tax and sewer payments may be left in the drop box located at the south end of the visitors parking lot of the county complex. The emergency services vehicle will remain in front of the Kent County complex to drop off documents for the Clerk of the Peace, Recorder of Deeds, Register of Wills, Sheriff’s Office, Planning Services and Public Works.

The Levy Court is not scheduled to meet on Tuesday; however, a special meeting is set for Friday at noon via telephone conference. The agenda will consist of a briefing to Levy Court Commissioners on the County Business Continuity Plan, followed by commissioner’s review and discussion. The meeting is open to the public. Those wishing to join the teleconference may call: 1-800-377-8846. The Passcode is, 92535882#.

Also, closures of Kent County Parks and Recreation and Kent County Public Library will also remain in effect until further notice.