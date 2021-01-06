Kent County COVID hospitalizations reach all-time high with 103

WILMINGTON — Kent County set a record for COVID-19 hospitalizations while the state’s seven-day rolling average for percentage of positive tests went back above 10%.

Statewide, COVID-19 hospitalizations remained elevated at 431 as of Monday at 6 p.m., a decrease of one compared to the day prior. The mark is the fourth-highest since the pandemic started.

Kent County is at an all-time high of 103 hospitalizations while New Castle County is at 238 and Sussex County is at 90. Of the state’s 431 hospitalizations, 56 cases are considered critical according to the Delaware Division of Public Health.

Delaware’s seven-day rolling average for percentage of positive tests has risen 1.4% in the last six days, up to 10% — double the World Health Organization’s recommended mark of 5%.

“An unacceptably high level,” said Gov. John Carney at the state’s weekly COVID-19 press briefing Tuesday. “We want to be below 5% and we’ve been around 10% or 9% for the last couple of weeks.”

The seven-day rolling average is as of Saturday at 6 p.m. There is a two-day lag to account for the time delay between the date of the test and the date the DPH receives the test result.

Ten more deaths were added to Delaware’s total in Tuesday’s report, bringing the state’s total to 947. All 10 of the most recent deaths had underlying health conditions, according to the DPH, and ranged in age from 55 to 95 years old.

Three of the individuals were residents of long-term care centers. Long-term care residents have made up 505 of the state’s 947 COVID-19 related deaths (53.3%).

Four deaths came from New Castle County while Kent County and Sussex County recorded three new deaths each.

The DPH reported 771 new positive cases in Tuesday’s report. The state’s total increased to 61,100 as state officials are wary of another potential increase after the December holiday season.

“Hopefully, we have our fingers crossed, it won’t be as bad as it could be,” Gov. Carney said.

The state has administered 15,460 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, although DPH Director Dr. Karyl Rattay said the total is likely higher than that due to reporting delays. Delaware has received 50,725 doses as of Monday at 6 p.m., around 10,000 of which are set aside for second doses for those who have already received their first dose.

Delaware received 5,850 doses of the vaccine Monday. It is expected to receive the same total each of the next two weeks, according to the Centers for Disease Control’s initial allocation by state.