Kent County hits record high in COVID hospitalizations

WILMINGTON — Kent County set a record for its number of individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 in Tuesday’s daily report by the Delaware Division of Public Health, amid rising case rates and hospitalizations throughout the state.

COVID-19 hospitalizations are at 246 as of Monday at 6 p.m. — the highest mark since May 15. Kent County is at 54, a new high, while New Castle County is at 134, its second-most all-time, and Sussex County has 58 hospitalized with the virus.

Delaware continues to set records in positive cases as it reported an all-time high of 682 positive COVID-19 cases in Tuesday’s report. Its seven-day rolling average of new cases per day is also the highest its ever been at 523.9.

“Right now we have a significant outbreak, a forest fire if you will, of COVID-19 raging across our state,” Gov. John Carney said at a COVID-19 press briefing Tuesday. “We need to stamp it out. We need to do that to protect hospital capacity care, limited mostly by staffing limitations in each of the hospitals. We need to stamp it out to keep business alive and operating to the (safest extent possible). We need to stamp it out to protect our children and their educational opportunities.”

If the state’s rates continue to climb, more restrictions could be on the table, Gov. Carney said.

“We’ll be in the process this week of evaluating additional mitigation efforts to halt the spread of the virus here in our state,” Gov. Carney said.

As cases have gone up, so has testing but Delaware’s seven-day rolling average for percentage of positive tests is still increasing. The statistic moved to 6.8% in the most recent available data. That is as of Saturday at 6 p.m. due to a two-day lag in the data to account for the time delay between the date of the test and the date that DPH receives the test result.

The latest daily percent positive rate was 9.6% on Saturday with 305 of 3,186 tests positive, which increased the seven-day rolling average by 0.5% compared to the day prior. For reference, the World Health Organization recommends a seven-day rolling average of below 5%.

Five additional deaths were added to Delaware total, bringing that number to 77. Three of the most recent deaths were from Kent County while one each came from New Castle County and Sussex County.

All five individuals had underlying health conditions according to the DPH and two were residents of a long-term care facility. Long-term care residents have made up 435 of the 777 COVID-19 deaths in Delaware (56%).

The five most recent deaths ranged in age from 68 to 93 years old.