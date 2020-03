DOVER – The Kent County Levy Court will hold a special business meeting on Friday at noon by teleconference in which the public is invited to join in.

Levy Court Commissioners will receive a staff briefing on the business continuity plan, followed by a commissioner review and discussion. The meeting is being held via teleconference due to the coronavirus pandemic.

To join the teleconference call: 1-800-377-8846; Passcode: 92535882#