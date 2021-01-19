Kent County to participate in tonight’s COVID-19 Memorial to Lives Lost

DOVER – Kent County will light the County Administrative Complex amber this evening as part of the first nationwide COVID-19 Memorial to Lives Lost.

Starting at 5:30 this evening, cities and towns across the country will participate in the memorial in conjunction with the Presidential Inaugural Committee to honor lives lost to COVID-19.

At the same time, a ceremony featuring lighting in around the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool will be held in Washington, D.C., and the illumination of buildings and ringing of church bells in a national moment of unity and remembrance.

“All of Kent County is saddened and grieve the deaths of so many of our friends, neighbors and family,” Levy Court President Terry L. Pepper said. “Along with lowering the Kent County flag during the last week of 2020, we are proud to be part of this recognition of our fellow Kent Countians and others who have lost their lives to this terrible pandemic.

“The program in Washington, D.C., will emphasize the importance of looking back and remembering the lives we’ve lost to COVID-19 as we look forward to the hope of a new path and a brighter future.”