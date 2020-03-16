Kent Parks and Rec Center closes in light of coronavirus threat

DOVER – Kent County officials announced that the Kent County Parks and Recreation Center, located at 1683 New Burton Road in Dover, has been closed until further notice as of last Saturday due to ongoing concerns for the potential transfer of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

All current programs have been suspended and all rentals and upcoming events will be rescheduled as needed. During this time, staff will focus efforts to sanitize the facility and equipment.

While Kent County Parks (Brecknock, Browns Branch, Tidbury Creek, Lebanon Landing, Hunn Nature Park, Big Oak and Kesselring) will remain open for general public use, all Kent County Parks and Recreation programs through partner locations, or in parks, are suspended until further notice.

Group gatherings using the picnic areas or covered pavilions, sporting events and practices are not allowed during this time.

The Howell Mill Nature Center at Brecknock Park will be closed and programs suspended until further notice.