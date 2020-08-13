Kent, Sussex sees spike in COVID cases

DOVER — The amount of new COVID-19 cases in Delaware was the highest its been since July 28, according to the Delaware Division of Public Health’s (DPH) daily report on Thursday.

The DPH announced 114 new positive cases of the virus for the data released on Thursday, all numbers via the DPH are as of 6 p.m. Wednesday. It was the first time new cases were in triple digits since Aug. 2.

The DPH also announced the addition of 88 more cases attached to previous days due to reporting delays. The combined 202 new cases brings Delaware’s total to 15,967.

The percentage of positive tests was above 5% for the second day in a row at 5.7%. Before this week, the last time Delaware had a positive test percentage more than the 5% mark recommended by the World Health Organization was July 21.

The back-to-back days percentage of positive tests of 5% or more has increased Delaware’s seven-day rolling average from 3.8% to 4.3%.

Kent and Sussex County each saw large increases in their percent positive rates.

Kent County recorded a percent positive rate of 9.5% for Thursday’s data, that number was at 2.1% three days ago in comparison. Kent County also had 33 new COVID-19 cases announced on Thursday — its highest total since July 22.

Sussex County was even higher with a percent positive rate of 14.2% — the highest mark since it was 15.6% on May 12, according to the DPH’s data.

The DPH also announced one new COVID-19 related death for the second-straight day, increasing the state’s total to 593.

The death announced on Thursday was a 65-year-old New Castle County resident who had underlying health conditions, the DPH said.

Current COVID-19 related hospitalizations dropped by one to 37. Of those 37 hospitalized, 10 are considered critical.

COVID-19 recoveries increased by 36 to a total of 8,587, according to the DPH. There was also 1,973 people who tested negative, bringing that total to 189,661.

As of Wednesday at 6 p.m., a total of 205,628 COVID-19 tests have been done, according to the DPH.