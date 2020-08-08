La Red among mask recipients from Chinese American non-profit

Angel Flight East pilot Wilmer “Wil” Esbenshade, center, speaks with La Red Health Center outreach personnel Monica Sanchez and Pedro Garcia after landing at the Delaware Coastal Airport in June with a cargo of free personal protective equipment — faceshields and facemasks — for use by La Red. Delaware State News/Glenn Rolfe

GEORGETOWN — Sussex County-based La Red Health Center Inc. is among the hospitals and healthcare institutions that will share in philanthropy of a non-profit organization of prominent Chinese Americans.

The Committee of 100 (C100) recently announced a donation of 850,000 N95 masks, valued at over $3 million, to approximately 100 hospitals and healthcare institutions in underserved communities.

LRHC is among the 15 health centers that the Committee of 100 is sending N95 masks to in support of their efforts to fight the pandemic on the frontline, said Kevin Loftus, Director of Development, Marketing/Communications for La Red Health Center.

Mr. Loftus said Friday he does not know at this point exactly how many masks La Red will receive or when they will arrive.

“These are N95 (masks) and there is a tremendous need for those. We limit those at La Red to the actual providers,” said Mr. Loftus. “You want your doctors to have the N95 because it is actually a better mask.”

C100 is a non-profit U.S. leadership organization of prominent Chinese Americans in business, government, academia, healthcare and the arts.

Through a partnership with the American Federation of Teachers, Association of Asian Pacific Community Health Organizations, Jewish Federations of North America, KAHAL, National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, National Alliance for Hispanic Health, National Urban League, Mayor’s Fund to Advance New York City, Partnership With Native Americans and US Heartland China Association, this donation is geared to assist disproportionately impacted minority communities and the healthcare institutions that serve them in the fight against COVID-19.

“With this donation of 850,000 N95 masks, C100 seeks to provide much-needed support to nearly 100 hospitals and healthcare institutions in the communities of color that continue to bear the brunt of this pandemic,” said Zhengyu Huang, President, C100. “This project is a continuation of our ongoing efforts to combat COVID-19 and collaborate on important issues that affect all Americans, but especially communities of color.”

In order to directly support those in need, C100 is partnering with leaders among American communities of color to donate high quality FDA-approved, NIOSH-certified N95 masks straight to hospitals operating in underserved American communities.

These masks were purchased using private donations and secured in partnership with the American Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai, Flexport, NYU Langone Health, and Asian Tigers Moving & Storage. C100 is covering all associated shipping costs, with support from Flexport’s Frontline Responders Fund. The masks will be used by the doctors, nurses, and other healthcare workers who continue to fight the pandemic on the frontline.

La Red also received word this week it will be receiving another shipment of personal protective equipment through Angel Flight East. Mr. Loftus said La Red was notified Wednesday it will be receiving 1,000 face shields free from a volunteer group in Michigan called Operation Face Shield. La Red is also purchasing medical gowns at a discount rate, Mr. Loftus said.

The shipment of face shields through Operation Face Shield is scheduled to arrive via Angel Flight East at the Delaware Coastal Airport Monday of next week, Mr. Loftus said. The gowns may be arriving later in the week.

As of Aug. 1, Operation Face Shield Ann Arbor had deployed 42,500 face shields directly to those on the front lines in the COVID-19 pandemic.

In June, La Red was the recipient of an Angel Flight East cargo of 400 face shields and 1,000 masks, all donated to La Red.

“It is good. People are reaching out to us and supplying stuff either for free or at discounted rate,” said Mr. Loftus. “We’re in the thick of it.”