Largest state unemployment rate jump in 30 years still undercounts increase

DOVER — Delaware’s unemployment rate jumped from 3.9 percent in February to 5.1 percent in March, the largest month to month increase since September 1990. Even that, however, undercounts the true impact of the coronavirus.

“When the data is collected it is collected for the reference period that includes the 12th of the month,” Tom Dougherty, the chief of the Office of Occupational and Labor Market Information, wrote in an email. “In this case, it was from March 8th through the 14th. Continued claims are used as an input in the calculation of the unemployment rate. And most of the impact from the coronavirus occurred the week following the reference week. That is why you are not see the full impact.”

In other words, there will be a larger jump in April. Based on the unemployment claims, it’s probably going to be a much larger jump.

According to the Delaware Department of Labor, almost 62,000 workers have sought unemployment benefits here from March 15-April 11, nearly double the number of claims the state saw in all of 2019.

Delaware announced its first coronavirus case on March 11 and quickly began closing businesses and limiting public gatherings. It has expanded unemployment to cover more people and a federal supplement has provided extra money for recipients.

Nationally, the unemployment rate increased from 3.5 to 4.4 percent last month. However, about 22 million Americans have sought unemployment benefits from March 15-April 11, implying the rate is likely much higher.