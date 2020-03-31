Letter to the Editor: A new trend toward thanks

For about fifteen years I’ve been a subscriber of Delaware State News (DSN). I’ve lodged complaints about late deliveries, no deliveries, mishandled vacation stops, damaged papers, etc.

But today, with all the negative things going on with most of our lives due to COVID-19, I feel the need to reverse the trend towards complaints.

I want to thank all the people at DSN who continue to get my paper to me early every morning. I’m an old timer and I have a computer. But the pleasure of reading my paper at 6:45 a.m. with a cup of something hot every morning is one of those things that makes my life better. It’s a habit I’d be unlikely to break. I suspect there are many like me.

So I wish everybody at DSN continued good health and many thanks for all your efforts. As has been said, “We’re all in this together”

William B. King
Clayton

