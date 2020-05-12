We have a small staff working night and day to provide indispensable news about COVID-19 and the coronavirus. If this is important to you, please subscribe or consider supporting our mission.

Visit our coronavirus bulletin board page for community news and updates. Visit our coronavirus resources page for links to places where you can find help and information.

Letter to the Editor: A tale for the Trump era

May 11th, 2020 · by · Comments: 0

And the peoples of the land were fraught with worry, sickness, death, and boredom for many weeks, in their minds seemingly forever. The demons of pestilence ran rampant in small towns and great cities, and the souls of the inhabitants longed for teachers to properly instruct their children in exchange for low wages and no gratitude.

The Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse – Quarantine, Distancing, Sanitizer, and Economics – ravaged the land. Rumors flew from the tongues of the unlearned; officials’ lies suppressed truths; experts were marginalized, ignored, or excoriated.


Too soon, however, some, whose isolation, wants, and desires had become overwhelming, ventured forth angrily into the emptiness. Their leaders’ pronouncements, filled with simplistic wisdom, had assured them that the never-ending time of plague had sufficiently moderated. Life could begin anew.

They were told they deserved to have haircuts. “Meat And Groceries Again!” became a rallying slogan for the true believers, and in red it was tattooed upon their foreheads in supplication and obeisance to the king.


A resumption of the lives they had known BCE (Before Coronavirus Erupted) had been given unto them. They cried to the heavens, “Rejoice, rejoice! Freedom has returned. We cast off the masks of our oppressors. Let the weak, the non-believers, hide in their homes and quiver in fear. Our God-given right not to care about our fellows has triumphed. Let us re-write The Golden Rule: ‘Do Unto Others As You Would!’ ” Groups among the egregiously wronged gathered, self-satisfied smiles aglow.


These believers’ return to normalcy began with no thoughts of the asymptomatic among them, none for the still-afflicted who suffered with each breath, none even for the dead. A raspy cough was heard…

Paul Moliken
Smyrna

Helpful Coronavirus links

Delaware Division of Health Coronavirus Page
CDC: About the Coronavirus Disease 2019
CDC: What to do if You Are Sick
Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center
AP News Coronavirus Coverage

Have a question, tip, or resources about the coronavirus pandemic? Submit it to our newsroom and we’ll do what we can to provide answers.

Tags:
Newsletter
Comments

© 2020 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie