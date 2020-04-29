We have a small staff working night and day to provide indispensable news about COVID-19 and the coronavirus. If this is important to you, please subscribe or consider supporting our mission.

Visit our coronavirus bulletin board page for community news and updates. Visit our coronavirus resources page for links to places where you can find help and information.

Letter to the Editor: An imaginary trip to the ICU

Apr 28th, 2020 · by · Comments: 0

In a dream I visited an ICU of a major hospital and saw two patients using the same ventilator.  One had the name tag “Democracy” and the other’s tag read “Autocracy.”

I asked the attending nurse about them and she said that only one of them would survive.

Then I saw another person in the hallway dressed like the grim reaper with the tag “Corona Virus.” The nurse said that he was there to infect all health workers who could not get the proper protective gear.

Then I saw a large group of new arrivals wearing bathing suits. The nurse said these poor souls took a governor seriously and too early went back to normal life.

Then, in the main lobby in front of a bank of microphones, I saw a heavyset man with a familiar hair-do tagged “Don’t Blame Me.” The nurse said that he was telling the world that none of this, including the lack of testing and other equipment, was his fault.

What a nightmare!

Frederick Longacre
Hockessin

Helpful Coronavirus links

Delaware Division of Health Coronavirus Page
CDC: About the Coronavirus Disease 2019
CDC: What to do if You Are Sick
Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center
AP News Coronavirus Coverage

Have a question, tip, or resources about the coronavirus pandemic? Submit it to our newsroom and we’ll do what we can to provide answers.

Tags:
Newsletter
Comments

© 2020 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie