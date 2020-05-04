Letter to the Editor: ‘Check is in the mail’ doesn’t work for everyone



“The check is in the mail!?”

That is really what someone on the president’s team called the fund to aid individuals and their family during this health and financial crises.

How prophetic is that? The check is in the mail and here is what you, as the individual, must do to receive these almost life-saving funds. Pay attention!

If you did not fill out an Individual Federal Tax Form for 2019, they apparently don’t know you, even though you may have paid taxes for the last 50 years. You must remind the Treasury Department as to who you are and your address, kind of like getting back on their Christmas card list.

Now their solution to bring them back to speed is for you to pop down to your nearest Social Security Office and fill out one of their simple forms.

Oh nuts! Those other people in charge say you should not leave your home at this time and who knows if the SS office is even open, because you can’t get them on the phone.

Those same other people might also suggest that you just go online. That is a great idea. but your paycheck-to-paycheck lifestyle has never found funds for you to have a personal computer. You sometimes use a neighbor’s computer, or even the library’s, but those option are closed for the moment.

When the AARP group got through to the problem solvers. it was suggested that the millions of senior citizens who receive retirement benefits each month – many who did not send in a 2019 tax form – were already on the government address list.

Now let’s get on with the solution that THEY came up with.

A check would be mailed to every household in the country, for the most part (more or less). Great! Very, very soon; great! But because they are not sure that they know who or where you are, they are going to mail the check to your bank, and for your convenience, will direct deposit to your account.

What bank? And what is a direct deposit? I would think that millions of households have so little money left over that at the end of a week, there is no need for a bank. (I know because my family and I, some time ago, were in their shoes too.)

So call up any bank (if they are open) and tell them you want to open an account. You will be informed that there is a minimum initial deposit, and that you must come into the bank to do all this. There may be a charge for the checks.

It just keeps on, and we haven’t even addressed the homeless yet in this conversation. Buy why would we? We have denied that issue for years.

Maybe the homeless problem will just go away, like the virus, and the issue of promises checks will just be forgotten

Tony Estus

Smyrna